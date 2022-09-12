The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.29. 62,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,005. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.