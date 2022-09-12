The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,223 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of New York Times worth $84,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New York Times by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

