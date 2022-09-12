The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Holdings Lowered by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. ODP accounts for 4.1% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $64,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of ODP by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,136,000 after buying an additional 154,704 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ODP by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ODP by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 574,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 103,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,365. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

