The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.39.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

SHW stock opened at $240.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.12.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

