The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Position Reduced by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund comprises approximately 1.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Taiwan Fund worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TWN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.40. 592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,074. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

