The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. abrdn plc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after acquiring an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 562,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.19. 82,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,861. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

