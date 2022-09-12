Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director David Alan Smith Sells 897 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) Director David Alan Smith sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $24,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Alan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, David Alan Smith sold 3 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $81.00.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $27.38. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

