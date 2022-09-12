Tokes Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00094473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00068979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry.Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

