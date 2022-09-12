Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TPZ traded up C$0.47 on Monday, hitting C$20.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,443. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.52 and a 12-month high of C$24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

