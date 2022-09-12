Tourmaline Oil Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

TOU stock traded up C$1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$78.99. 132,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$73.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.58. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$38.10 and a twelve month high of C$81.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$26.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.9499994 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.05 per share, with a total value of C$360,267.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,854,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$638,030,983.61. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,210.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

