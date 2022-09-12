Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Position Boosted by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Travere Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 1.59% of Travere Therapeutics worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.