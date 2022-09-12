Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Elaine Sanders Sells 29,000 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,604,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,103.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 317,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,686. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMQ. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

