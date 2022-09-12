TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.