Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.56.
NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
