Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.56.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

