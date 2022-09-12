TRONPAD (TRONPAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,335.00

TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. TRONPAD has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRONPAD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002007 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRONPAD (CRYPTO:TRONPAD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2021. TRONPAD’s total supply is 765,213,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,500,000 coins. TRONPAD’s official Twitter account is @Tronpadofficial. TRONPAD’s official website is tronpad.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “TronPad is an IDO platform built on and partnered with the Tron Network. TronPad is designed to empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

