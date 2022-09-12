Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.2 %

RARE stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $103.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.