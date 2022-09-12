Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,171. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

