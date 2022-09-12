Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 4.4% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.39. 68,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,171. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

