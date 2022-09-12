Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $26.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC UMGNF opened at $20.34 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

