USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $76,249.70 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,395.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00575695 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00245585 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00048839 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002007 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000075 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
