Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.07

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.07 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 231848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

