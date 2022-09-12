V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $58.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 135.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in V.F. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. V.F. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

