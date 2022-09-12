Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average of $251.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.