Viberate Price Tops $0.0340 on Top Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $4.34 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.