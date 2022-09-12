Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Sells 8,057 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $35,692.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,234,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $16,497.84.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of RBOT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 165,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $548.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 601,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
