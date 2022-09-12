Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $520,609.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,470,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,495.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,741. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 82,555 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

