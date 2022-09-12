Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. 3,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,237. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

