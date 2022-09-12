Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,627. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

