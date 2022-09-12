Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
