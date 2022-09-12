Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $172.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.52. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $128.25 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

