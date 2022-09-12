Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop makes up 3.7% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Walker & Dunlop worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,457. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

