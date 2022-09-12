Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

WMT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.54. The company had a trading volume of 94,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $373.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

