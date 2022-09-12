Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Waste Management by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.75. 27,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,514. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

