Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 8.2%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $56.25. 147,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,229,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.87.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock valued at $994,025. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

