WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.0842 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (WICC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $304,661.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

