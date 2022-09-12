WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Tops $1.91 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.91 million and $4,343.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,656,674,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
