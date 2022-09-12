Wells Fargo & Company Lowers FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $274.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $298.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $220.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average is $231.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

