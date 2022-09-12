Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has C$11.75 target price on the stock.

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 5.0 %

TSE WDO opened at C$8.66 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.26.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

