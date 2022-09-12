Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $61.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

