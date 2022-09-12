Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $126.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.21.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $100.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91. Westlake has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

