Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.60

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.597 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
