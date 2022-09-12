WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on the stock.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WH Smith to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WH Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,440 ($17.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,464.71. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.93.

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

