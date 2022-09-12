Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE WOR opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

