Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.20

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 31269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.
About Wound Management Technologies
WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.
