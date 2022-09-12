WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $948.33.

Several analysts recently commented on WPP shares. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. ING Group started coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in WPP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 5.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $44.78 on Monday. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

