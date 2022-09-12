Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $195,982.24 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $195,982.24 and $27.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00013326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

