Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $195,982.24 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $195,982.24 and $27.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00013326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.
About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
