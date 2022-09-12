XSGD Price Hits $0.71 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $57.95 million and approximately $634,351.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 92,717,320 coins and its circulating supply is 82,156,561 coins. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

