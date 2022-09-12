Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Down 4.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.63. 3,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 525,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

