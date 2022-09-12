YF Link (YFL) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

YF Link (YFL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $441,533.34 and $4.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $8.10 or 0.00036584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io/#. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YF Link is a community DeFi project built around the decentralized exchange Linkswap as a hub and bridge for community DeFi projects.YFL is the governance token for the YF Link Decentalized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The token can be used to vote in the DAO and to receive cash flows from the fees generated by the ecosystem. The ecosystem of YF Link comprises multiple DeFi products, each designed to generate revenue for YFL token stakers and to synergize with the rest of the ecosystem. Of all the products, three of the most significant are:• Linkswap – a decentralized exchange. • Linkpad – a community owned VC fund. • Sprout – a presale launchpad for new DeFi projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

