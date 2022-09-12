YooShi (YOOSHI) Hits Market Cap of $40.52 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YooShi has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. YooShi has a market cap of $40.52 million and approximately $480,099.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001979 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00033688 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000176 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi (CRYPTO:YOOSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official website is yooshi.io. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

Buying and Selling YooShi

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

